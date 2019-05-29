Huawei Service Day offers free out-of-warranty labour charge, screen protector and RM100 voucher

Huawei is kicking off its Huawei Service Day this coming Friday and Saturday where you can enjoy free labour charge even if your device is out of warranty. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — Before the Hari Raya holiday, Huawei wants you to celebrate with a smartphone that’s in top-notch condition.

If you have an issue with your current device, Huawei is kicking off its Huawei Service Day this coming Friday and Saturday (31st May and 1st June) where you can enjoy free labour charge even if your device is out of warranty.

The Huawei Service Day is a service campaign that’s held on the first Friday and Saturday of each month.

As usual, you can enjoy free out of warranty labour charge where all you’ll need to pay is just the cost of the replacement part at an authorised service centre. In addition, Huawei is also providing a free phone disinfect service to ensure that your mobile device is clean and germs free.

Free RM100 Huawei Online store voucher

If you’re a Huawei VIP app user, Huawei is also offering a Huawei Online official store voucher worth RM100 when you spend any amount to purchase a replacement part. To redeem this, just visit any of their participating Huawei authorised service centres, login to the Huawei VIP app and then click on the promo banner to upload your receipt. The RM100 voucher will be credited to your account within 5 working days.

According to the T&C, the VIP app promo is valid for Huawei P30 & P20 Series users, Mate 20 Series users, Nova 4 Series, Nova 3 & Nova 3i users only.

Free screen protector

To get your complimentary screen protector and application service during the Huawei Service Day, all you’ll need to do is to like and comment on their events post on their Facebook page.

The free screen protector application is valid for the following models:

Huawei P — P10, P10 Plus, P10 Lite, P20 and P20 Pro

Huawei Mate — Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20X

Huawei Nova — Nova Lite, Nova 2 Lite, Nova 2i, Nova 3, Nova 3i

Huawei Y — Y9, Y Max

Participating service centre locations

The Huawei Service Day campaign promotion is available at the following authorised service centres:

Customer Service Centre Pavilion Elite, KL

Customer Service Centre Plaza Berjaya, KL

Customer Service Centre Taman Molek, Johor

Customer Service Centre De Garden, Ipoh

Customer Service Centre Brown Road, Penang

Customer Service Centre Sunway Pyramid, Selangor

Customer Service Centre Ixora Hotel, Prai

Customer Service Centre Taman Flora, Batu Pahat

Customer Service Centre Haji Ahmad, Kuantan

Customer Service Centre Aman Central, Alor Setar

Customer Service Centre Air Jernih, Terengganu

You can learn more from their Facebook page. — SoyaCincau