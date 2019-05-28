Apple refreshes the iPod Touch with a faster processor and up to 256GB of storage

The 7th generation iPod Touch still retains the classic iPhone 5 appearance. — SoyaCincau pic

PETALING JAYA, May 28 — Apple isn’t giving up on the iPod just yet as they have just announced an updated iPod Touch that offers greater performance and more room to store your content.

The 7th generation iPod Touch still retains the classic iPhone 5 appearance as it features a 4” Retina display with a dedicated home button that has no Touch ID.

Under the hood, the new device is now running on an Apple A10 Fusion chip, which is also found on the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. As a comparison, the previous iPod Touch was running on an Apple A8 chip.

With the upgraded performance, Apple is enabling immersive AR experiences and Group FaceTime for the first time on the iPod Touch. Of course, this also means that you can experience the newer games and productivity apps better with the new chip.

The rest of the device is pretty much the same. You still get an 8MP f/2.4 camera at the rear that can shoot 1080p videos, while the front retains the same 1.2MP f/2.2 FaceTime HD camera. A full charge is rated to last up to 40 hours of music playback or up to 8 hours for video. Out of the box, it runs on the latest iOS 12.

The iPod Touch uses a lightning connector port and it also retains the traditional 3.5mm headphone jack as well. Included in the box is a pair of Apple Earpods that uses the 3.5mm plug. If you want to go truly wireless, you can always get a pair of AirPods.

The new iPod Touch is offered in six colours — Space Grey, White, Gold, Blue, Pink and (PRODUCT)RED.

In Malaysia, the base 32GB model is priced at RM899 while the 128GB version is going for RM1,349. If you need heaps of storage, the 256GB variant is priced at RM1,799.

The 7th gen iPod Touch is already listed on the Apple Online store for Malaysia but you can’t order it at the moment. — SoyaCincau