The OnePlus 7 Pro’s touch screen has a mind of its own and OnePlus is fixing it soon

The dual-curved 90Hz OLED display is suffering from phantom touches. — Picture courtesy of OnePlus via SoyaCincau

PETALING JAYA, May 27 — A couple of OnePlus 7 Pro users have discovered that their devices are behaving very strangely. It appears that the dual-curved 90Hz OLED display is suffering from phantom touches and as a result, you’ll notice unwanted “touches” or apps responding by itself even without you touching it.

This problem appears to be more apparent on certain apps like CPU-Z and others have also reported similar issues on other messaging apps as well. From the looks of it, many were able to replicate the problem with CPU-Z. Just launch the app and you can see the top bar starts going crazy despite the phone being left to idle.

A couple of tech sites such as The Verge are facing the same issue with their review units. Some users tried to drop the refresh rate from 90Hz to 60Hz but the problem is still there.

Several users have posted their experience on the official OnePlus forum and it appears that the bug has been acknowledged by the OnePlus team. If this problem annoys you, apparently, you can fix the problem temporarily by disabling NFC from the quick settings notification bar.

To recap, the OnePlus 7 Pro has the most advanced display on a flagship smartphone. Not only this is the first OnePlus device to feature a dual-curved OLED screen with a Quad HD+ resolution but it also pushes a higher 90Hz refresh rate for a more fluid display experience. — SoyaCincau