Honor 20 Malaysia: Everything you need to know (VIDEO)

Despite being the more affordable model, the Honor 20 still comes with a punch-hole display and a quad-camera setup. — SoyaCincau pic

PETALING JAYA, May 24 — Shortly after their global launch in London, Honor has launched their brand new Honor 20 series in Malaysia. Here’s everything you need to know about Honor’s latest quad-camera smartphones.

Pricing & Availability

Honor 20 is officially priced at RM1,699. The device will be offered in two colour options — Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black. Unfortunately, the official first sale date isn’t revealed yet but Honor says that it will go on sale in Malaysia very soon.

When the Honor 20 hits the shelves, they will bundle an Honor backpack, Honor SoundStone Bluetooth speaker and an Honor Band 4 worth RM500 in total for free. Meanwhile, the higher spec Honor 20 Pro that scored the second highest points on DxOMark Mobile will be released at a later date.

Honor 20 specs

The Honor 20 is part of Honor’s brand new flagship lineup and it features top-of-the-line specs. At its core, Honor’s new flagship is powered by a Kirin 980 processor that’s mated to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Keeping the lights on is a 3,750 mAh battery that charges via a USB-C port with support 22.5W fast-charging.

Up front, you’ve got a 6.26” Full HD+ display with a punch-hole for the selfie camera in the top left corner. Speaking of selfie camera, the Honor 20 comes with a 32MP f/2.0 aperture selfie shooter in that tiny little notch.

For photos that are not of your face, you can use the quad camera array at the back. This includes a 48MP (Sony IMX586) main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture wide-angled lens, a 16MP f/2.2 aperture ultra-wide angled camera, a 2MP depth assist camera and a 2MP macro camera with a focal distance of 4cm. — SoyaCincau