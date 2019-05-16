Samsung allegedly fixing Galaxy Folds with new hinge and screen shield protection

Samsung is allegedly modifying the Galaxy Fold design before official release. — Picture courtesy of Samsung via AFP-Relaxnews

NEW YORK, May 16 — As spotted by Engadget, a report by South Korean news outlet Yonhap News describes how Samsung is fixing the biggest problems with the flexible Galaxy Fold.

Yesterday, Yonhap News reported on how Samsung is currently modifying the Samsung Galaxy design according to an industry official.

The two biggest issues with the device according to a slew of reviewers and journalists who tested out the device pre-release were that dust and debris could find their way under the display via the hinge and that the protective display cover resembled a removable film that users would accidentally peel off thus ruining their phones in the process.

The report suggests that instead of the protective screen not spanning to the end of the bezel, it will be stretched into the body of the device so that it cannot be peeled off.

As for the hinge, the gaps at the top and bottom which are not covered by the frame of the device will be shrunk to minimise the possibility of foreign substances getting trapped within.

Additionally, Samsung will issue stronger warnings about these particular issues.

While the device is expected to be launched in June, the release is tentative according to Yonhap’s source because Samsung is believed to need “a new license for the product that compliments the problem in each country.” — AFP-Relaxnews