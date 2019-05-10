iPay88 is enabling Google Pay in Malaysia (VIDEO)

Google Pay will be available in Malaysia via iPay88’s e-commerce merchants. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 ― During Google I/O 2019, it was revealed that Google Pay will be available in Malaysia via iPay88’s e-commerce merchants. According to iPay88, this is a tremendous achievement towards making Malaysia a cashless society.

During the developers’ conference, Google talked about enabling a powerful checkout experience for e-commerce. They shared that 70 per cent of online shoppers dropped out during the check-out process which reduces conversions for online businesses. The biggest issue is data entry where some users struggle to key in their card payment details and some forms are just too complicated to fill up.

With Google Pay, anyone with a signed in Google account can make payment seamlessly whether they are on an e-commerce site, within an app or in a supported physical store. This enables merchants to enjoy higher conversion rate as customers can make payments with a couple of clicks. For consumers, you’ll only need to save your card information once with Google and your next purchase will be a breeze.

While Google Pay also supports contactless payments like Samsung Pay, it seems that iPay88 will be mainly focusing on e-commerce. At the moment, iPay88 hasn’t provided details yet on actual availability. ― SoyaCincau