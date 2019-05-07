Samsung Galaxy A70 now available for less than RM1,800 in Malaysia

Originally retailing for RM1,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, the Galaxy A70 with one year Samsung Malaysia warranty is now offered at RM200 lower than the retail price. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — The Samsung Galaxy A70 that comes with a big 6.7″ display and a large 4,500mAh battery can now be yours at a lower price. Originally retailing for RM1,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, the Galaxy A70 with one year Samsung Malaysia warranty is now offered at RM200 lower than the retail price.

In conjunction with the Ramadan month, retailer Mobile2Go is offering special offers for its Samsung Galaxy lineup. Apart from giving significant discounts for the Galaxy S10 series, the new Galaxy A70 is now offered for RM1,799. For the discounted price, don’t expect extra freebies like a microSD card.

Alternatively, if you search online on Lazada, you can also find other affordable offers for the Galaxy A70 that are also priced under RM1,800. Just make sure you’re getting a unit has Samsung Malaysia official warranty.

To refresh your memory, the Galaxy A70 is the latest Samsung mid-range smartphone to arrive in Malaysia. It gets a 6.7″ Full HD+ Super Amoled display that comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, it runs on a Snapdragon 675 processor and locally, we are getting a single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant which can be expanded further via a dedicated microSD slot.

For taking pictures, it comes equipped with a 32MP main + 8MP ultra-wide-angle + 5MP depth camera, while the front comes with a 32MP selfie shooter. Another key highlight for the A70 is its large 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W Super Fast Charge via USB-C. The device also retains a 3.5mm headphone jack but unfortunately, it doesn’t come with NFC support. — SoyaCincau