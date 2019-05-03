TM offering free one-month waiver for new Unifi Fibre Broadband customers

The promotion is only applicable to all new residential customers that apply from 2nd May until 2nd July 2019. — SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — TM has also announced a new promo for new Unifi Home Fibre Broadband customers. For a limited time, they are offering new subscribers one-month waiver where you can save as much as RM199.

The promotion is only applicable to all new residential customers that apply from 2nd May until 2nd July 2019. The campaign is only available via Unifi’s portal. This means you won’t be able to enjoy this waiver if you sign up through TMpoint, Resellers or TM’s authorised dealers. According to the FAQ, the installation must be done latest by 21 days from 2nd July 2019.

During sign up, there’s no upfront payment for Malaysians but a RM1 pre-authentication fee will be required when you apply online. For non-Malaysians, you will need to place an upfront payment of RM500.

Take note that the one-month waiver is only for the subscription fee and it doesn’t cover optional add-ons. If you subscribe to the 100Mbps plan at RM129, you’ll get a waiver for RM129 which will be reflected in your first bill.

At the moment, there are four Unifi broadband options for residential users. The base 30Mbps plan with 60GB quota costs RM79/month while the 100Mbps plan with unlimited quota is priced at RM129/month. For those who want to enjoy IPTV with all channels, TM is also offering a 100Mbps plan + Unifi TV set-top-box combo for RM159/month. There’s also a faster 300Mbps Unifi + Unifi TV option with free 100 VOD content at RM199/month.

For more info, you can visit Unifi’s Home Fibre Broadband page. You can also refer to their FAQ for further details on the promo. — SoyaCincau