Read past issues of Gila-Gila Magazine on your smartphone!

KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — Majalah Gila-Gila, Malaysia’s popular cartoon magazine has finally gone digital and you can catch up on past releases including the first issue from 1978. The GG Komiks app was launched yesterday and fans can enjoy Gila-Gila comics on their smartphones and tablets.

According to Gila-Gila Digital CEO, Syafeeq Shahman Jaafar, the platform has compiled Gila-Gila comics since it was first published 41 years ago. The app took eight months to develop and they had to do so as the local comics industry was struggling to compete with foreign comics. They hope that the effort to digitalise all issues will revive the nostalgia for people who have gone through the 80s and 90s when the local comics industry was thriving.

The GG Komiks app was launched by Datuk Mohammad Nor Khalid (aka Datuk Lat) and the event was also attended by Gila-Gila magazine founders, Datuk Azman Yusof, Sariman Mior Hassan, Jaafar Taib and Zainal Buang Hussien. You can download the app for free on both Google PlayStore and Apple’s AppStore. — SoyaCincau