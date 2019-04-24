A look at Samsung's Galaxy View 2

The Galaxy View 2 is said to come with a slightly smaller 17.5″ display. — Picture courtesy of Samsung via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Want to watch Netflix on a screen that’s bigger than a tablet? Samsung appears to be working on a new successor to the Galaxy View.

The folks from Sammobile have obtained exclusive renders of the upcoming large screen device which will be offered on US telco, AT&T.

Compared to the previous version, the Galaxy View 2 is said to come with a slightly smaller 17.5″ display.

It still retains a kickstand but the design is now different as it has a large round cutout in the middle. From the official renders, the Galaxy View 2 can be used in both stand and flat mode.

According to Sammobile, the Galaxy View 2 has the model number SM-T927A and it is listed with an Exynos 7885 processor with 3GB of RAM.

We reckon the display should be pushing at least full HD resolution but it would be great if it can also support HDR There’s no info on its speakers and we still don’t know if the View 2 would come with additional input like a HDMI port.

The first generation Galaxy View was released in Malaysia back in January 2016.

We only got the WiFi version with 32GB storage and it was priced at RM2,699, which was similar to the Galaxy Note5 at that time.

To power the 18.4” Full HD display, the Galaxy View comes with a 5,700mAh battery which is rated to last up to 8 hours.

This is quite a niche product and it’s for those who want a TV-like viewing experience while having a tablet-like portability. — SoyaCincau