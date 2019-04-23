OnePlus to unleash ‘fast and smooth’ display on new OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus will introduce a super flagship that will be called the OnePlus 7 Pro. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 ― The OnePlus 7 is going to be announced very soon and this year, they will unveil at least two new models. Similar to the iPhone and the latest Galaxy flagship, there will be a bigger “Pro” variant that offers a larger display and possibly better specs.

In an exclusive interview with OnePlus CEO, Pete Lau, it was revealed that OnePlus will introduce a super flagship that will be called the OnePlus 7 Pro. It will support 5G capability as well as a display that marks a significant upgrade. Pete Lau indicated that the new display will be three times the cost of the display on its previous model. Not only it will be super smooth, but the OnePlus 7 Pro will also set a new benchmark for mobile displays. He also said that the first time he saw it himself, he was stunned.

While he didn’t reveal the full specs, it is highly possible that the next flagship display will offer a higher refresh rate. At the moment, the Razer Phone 2 comes with a 5.72” Quad HD panel that pushes a 120Hz while the ASUS ROG Phone gets 6.0” Full HD+ display that does 90Hz. What’s more interesting is that the OnePlus 7 Pro appears to come with a dual-curved display as shown earlier and this could be the first of its kind to offer a higher refresh rate for a super fluid visual experience.

The OnePlus 7 Pro will definitely run on a Snapdragon 855 processor and according to Android Central, it could come with a 90Hz Quad HD+ AMOLED display measuring at 6.64”. The Pro model will come with a triple-camera setup which is likely to consist of a 48MP main shooter, an ultra-wide-angle camera as well as a telephoto shooter. For a more immersive viewing experience without a notch, it is also expected to feature a pop-up selfie camera like the Oppo F11 Pro.

With all of these upgrades, the OnePlus 7 Pro is expected to be their most expensive flagship yet. Even The Verge is predicting that it could cost around the same territory as the Galaxy S10, Huawei P30 Pro and the iPhone XS. It’s far from its flagship killer origins and OnePlus is clearly trying to position themselves as a premium smartphone player. If they do, we hope that OnePlus may finally include IP68 dust and water resistance. ― SoyaCincau