Xbox to hold E3 2019 conference

Xbox announced its E3 2019 Briefing just hours after PlayStation teased a new console. ― AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 ― Though PlayStation and Electronic Arts are ducking out, Microsoft's Xbox division is to make its own stage presentation at the 2019 Electronic Entertainment Expo on June 9.

Xbox is preparing its “biggest E3 presence ever,” covering Xbox One and PC gaming as well as online streaming through its Mixer platform.

The Xbox E3 2019 briefing will take place on June 9 at 1pm PDT.

That's 8pm UTC, 9pm UK, 10pm Central Europe and South Africa, and then June 10 at 4am South East Asia and Beijing, China, and 6am in Sydney, Australia.

It's to be broadcast via Microsoft's streaming platform Mixer, Xbox announced, with freebies for those that tune in; as with previous E3 presentations, it's expected to be made available via other streaming and social media networks as well ― Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and so on.

Early indications are that Xbox plans to take full advantage of PlayStation's absence.

An Inside Xbox showcase will air the next day, June 10, from 3pm PDT, while a Mixer Dome at the LA Live event centre is to provide access to “a tonne of streaming activities” and Xbox plans to keep things going for the duration of the nearby E3 convention.

Bethesda, which publishes the Doom, Elder Scrolls and Wolfenstein games, is another company whose E3 2019 presence is already confirmed, as is Ubisoft of Assassin's Creed, Just Dance and Watch Dogs, and while Electronic Arts is not holding a stage presentation, it does have its own off-site location, fan event, and streaming schedule planned for the weekend prior.

Nintendo, which has new Pokémon and Animal Crossing games out before the end of the year, is likely to again broadcast a programme of game demonstrations and developer chats from the E3 show floor. ― AFP-Relaxnews