Redmi Go officially goes on sale in Malaysia starting this weekend

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 ― If you’re looking for the cheapest Xiaomi smartphone to buy, this is it. The Redmi Go, which is an ultra-budget Android Go device is finally going on sale in Malaysia at the end of this week.

For Malaysia, we are getting a single variant in Black that comes with 1GB RAM + 8GB of storage. The Redmi Go will be available starting this coming Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Mi Stores, Lazada and Shopee.

In terms of specs, the Redmi Go comes with a 5.0” HD display and it is powered by a Snapdragon 425 processor. At the rear, it gets an 8MP main camera while the front gets a 5MP selfie shooter. The device supports dual-SIMs and it comes with a dedicated microSD expansion slot.

Powering the device is a 3,000mAh battery that charges via microUSB. Instead of MIUI, the Redmi Go runs on a rather lightweight stock experience with Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition). ― SoyaCincau