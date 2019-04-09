‘God of War’ lauded at Bafta Games Awards

Nintendo Labo, one of three multi-award winners at the 2019 Bafta Games Awards. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, April 9 — Action adventure epic God of War added to its accolades with four wins at the 2019 Bafta Games Awards, while Nintendo’s self-assembly Labo kits and retro detective mystery Obra Dinn also emerged with multiple wins.

Taking the franchise from Ancient Greece to the legendary Norselands, PlayStation 4 game God of War surpassed expectations in terms of visual polish, audio performance, character development and storyline impact.

So it was that at the April 4, 2019 gala ceremony, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts recognised its achievements with five category wins: Audio Achievement, Music, Narrative, Performer, and overall Best Game.

Two other nominees emerged with multiple wins, those being Nintendo’s self-assembly line of unusual and engaging cardboard controllers for its Switch console, Nintendo Labo (Game Innovation, Family awards), and vintage-looking historical detective mystery for the PC and Mac, Return of the Obra Dinn (Game Design, Artistic Achievement awards).

Console, computer and mobile device sensation Fortnite, updated many times over the course of its existence, claimed the Evolving Game award, while two-player PC, PS4 and Xbox One prison break adventure A Way Out was toasted with the Multiplayer award.

Supremely accessible turn-based tactics proposition Into the Breach for PC, Mac and Switch won in Original Property, PC and console pinball-meets-platform adventure Yoku’s Island Express received the Debut award, and motor-racing extravaganza Forza Horizon 4 for PC and Xbox One, which was set in a highly compressed facsimile of Britain itself, won the British Game award.

Story of friendship and romance Florence on iOS won the Mobile Game award, while My Child Lebensborn, an Android and iOS “nurture” game about the difficult experiences of growing up as the child of an enemy soldier, won the Game Beyond Entertainment award.

A public vote determined the winner of the Mobile Game of the Year award, which went to Old School Runescape, a legacy version of the classic online multiplayer adventure game, relaunched for Android and iOS in late 2018. — AFP-Relaxnews