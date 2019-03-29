Oppo seems to opt for strangest sliding mechanism yet to eliminate notch

A commuter using his mobile phone passes an advertisement of Chinese smartphone maker Oppo at a train station in Singapore in this May 8, 2014 file photo. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, March 29 — This week reputable tech leaking platform Slashleaks published an image of what is believed to be Oppo’s upcoming Reno smartphone, which appears to get rid of the notch by adding an asymmetrically sliding pop-up camera.

As phone manufacturers worldwide try to shrink and/or eliminate unaesthetic smartphone notches, they continue to experiment with new places to put the front camera where it doesn’t infringe on the display. Samsung, for example, has been either retaining the top bezel to house the camera in a non-obstructive manner, or shrinking it down to a teardrop shape to offer users as much display real estate as possible. Xiaomi’s Mi Mix 3, on the other hand, uses a slide-up mechanism to keep the camera off the display completely. A leak from Slashleaks of Oppo’s upcoming flagship shows that the company is following this type of slide-up design scheme but in a way we’ve never seen before.

The rendered picture looks like a commercial image advertising a case for the Oppo Reno, meanwhile showing off the innovative pop-up camera in all its glory. The camera mechanism slides up about the same amount as the Xiaomi rendition, but instead, only the right side rises while the left side functions as an axis point. You can see the pop in action in the video that Slashleaks posted Thursday which demonstrates the mechanism automatically popping up when a user activates the front camera.

Today, Slashleaks also published an image of the phone’s TENAA (Chinese telecommunications agency) specs, though the information is limited. If the picture is authentic, the Oppo Reno will come with 8 GB or 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB or 256 GB of storage, and three cameras. No release date or price points are noted. — AFP-Relaxnews