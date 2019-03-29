Celcom now offers eSIM for iPhone XR, XS and XS Max

On the iPhone XS, XS Max and iPhone XR, the eSIM can free up your existing SIM card slot which allows you to enjoy dual-SIM functionality. ― AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Celcom is finally offering eSIM for the latest range of iPhone models.

eSIM is an embedded SIM that doesn’t require a physical SIM card. On the iPhone XS, XS Max and iPhone XR, this can free up your existing SIM card slot which allows you to enjoy dual-SIM functionality.

The Celcom eSIM is available starting today and you’ll have to get it from your nearest Celcom Bluecube outlet.

The eSIM is currently offered for free for new customers. If you’re an existing Celcom customer, there’s a charge of RM5 if you’re a subscriber for less than a year.

You could also request for an eSIM for free if you’re replacing a faulty SIM card.

To activate the eSIM, Celcom will provide you with a QR code which you’ll need to scan using your iPhone.

According to the FAQ, you will need to walk-in to a Bluecube outlet if you plan to switch your eSIM to a different device and you’re required to pay for a SIM replacement charge.

The same charge also applies if you’re planning to convert your eSIM into a physical card. If you’re the type that switches phones often, it might be better to stick to a physical nano SIM card instead.

The eSIM is applicable for both new and existing customers including those that port in (MNP) from other telco or migrate from prepaid to postpaid. You can learn more on Celcom’s eSIM page.

At the moment, the eSIM is available for the following plans:

XPAX™ Postpaid 50

Celcom Mobile Gold

Celcom Mobile Gold Plus

Celcom Mobile Gold Supreme

Celcom Mobile Platinum

Celcom Mobile Platinum Plus

Celcom Mobile Family™

As a special promo, Celcom is offering a giveaway to eSIM customers and they will reveal more details on their Facebook page today at 12pm. — SoyaCincau