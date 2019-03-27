Viral tweet pranks users into locking their Twitter accounts

Some Twitter users locked out of their account after a viral prank. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, March 27 — On Monday, a tweet quickly went viral, saying that “changing your birth year to 2007 makes your twitter feed all colourful.”

The users that fell for this prank, unfortunately, found out that changing your age to under 13 locks you out of your account.

damn changing your birth year to 2007 makes your twitter feed all colourful we been missin out — 44 (@s_rxii) 25 March 2019

After a ream of users locked themselves out of Twitter by changing their age to 12 hoping to gain access to new colour schemes, Twitter addressed the issue yesterday while also offering information as to how to regain access to an account.

Basically, you can correct the error by “following the instructions sent after the change was made to your account.”

Hopefully after this calamity, Twitter gets the idea that users are itching for new colour schemes. — AFP-Relaxnews