800 million devices run Windows 10

SEATTLE, March 8 — Windows 10 has passed the milestone of being installed on 800 million devices worldwide since it was released in the summer of 2015, according to the Microsoft Story Labs website.

The next major Windows 10 update is planned for April 2019. It will include an improved Start menu and a feature for risk-free testing of new apps. A new Light theme and emojis will also be added.

With this new update, it’s expected that Windows 10 users will be able to pause updates for up to seven days to avoid potential bugs.

This follows problems with the last update in October 2018, which had to be paused because of several cases of files being deleted from computers on which it was installed.

It was relaunched a month later.

Next goal: one billion! — AFP-Relaxnews