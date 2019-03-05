OnePlus 7 could come with popup camera and almost no bezels (VIDEO)

OnePlus is soon to reveal the follow-up to the OnePlus 6. ― AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5 ― OnePlus has unapologetically committed themselves to the elimination of bezels and notches on their latest smartphones, and the next one is no different. Yesterday, OnePlus 7 renders were released showing off a pop-up selfie camera, no notch, and essentially no bezels.

OnePlus' latest rendition of their flagship device, the OnePlus 6T, features some of the slimmest bezels on the market thanks to a teardrop-shaped notch housing the front camera. Yesterday, just four months after the smartphone launched, renders of the next-generation model have surfaced on tech platform Pricebaba with the help of notable leaker OnLeaks.

The 6.5-inch (probably HD+) display will have virtually no bezels and ― here's the kicker ― absolutely no notch; the screen-to-body ratio is expected to be a whopping 95 percent. To accomplish this, the front camera has been moved onto a pop-up mechanism at the top of the device similar to the Vivo NEX, far less cumbersome than the device-sized sliding component of the Oppo Find X or Xiaomi Mi Mix 3.

So... To celebrate my fourth Twitter Anniversary as @OnLeaks and start 2019 leaks season, here comes a lil gift as your very first look at the #OnePlus7! 360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions, on behalf of my Friends over @Pricebaba -> https://t.co/gj5eHbiB25 pic.twitter.com/7oNyF9jgG0 — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) March 3, 2019

As for the back cameras, there's an additional lens on the rear bringing the total up to three. Generally speaking, though, the organisation of everything from the back cameras to the buttons to the speaker remains the same as the previous generation.

Based on the company's past, we can safely assume that the OnePlus 7 will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855, though it's not likely that this handset will have 5G connectivity.

As previous OnePlus flagship launches have taken place in May or June, we can expect this model to follow the trend, with a T variant arriving in either October or November. ― AFP-Relaxnews