Huawei Matebook X Pro: A little more of everything

Huawei‘s Matebook X Pro packs a lot of performance into a gorgeous body that is priced very well. — Pictures courtesy of SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Huawei‘s Matebook X Pro was easily one of the more interesting laptops and I’m not just talking about the pop-up selfie camera. It packs a lot of performance into a gorgeous body that is priced very well. So, when Huawei decided to refresh it this year, they basically kept a lot of what everyone loved while updating it with the latest specs.

The new Matebook X Pro looks pretty much identical to the one that launched last year except for the fact that the logo isn’t Huawei’s full logo with the flower design anymore. It’s just a simple Huawei wordmark and I think that makes it look cleaner.

It also retains the excellent 13.9-inch 3,000×2000 pixel 450 nit touchscreen with its super slim bezels.

It also gets a full-sized keyboard, a fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button and 1.3kg weight.

Inside, the device can be powered by either an Intel Core i7-8565U processor or an Intel Core i5-8265U processor.

, which the company claims is 10 per cent faster than its predecessors. The Matebook X Pro can also be configured to pack either 8GB or 16GB of RAM with storage options that go up to 1TB. What's more, the Core i7 version comes packing its own discrete GPU, the NVIDIA MX250 that's a little more capable than the MX150 on last year's machine.

You get two USB-C ports and one USB-A port.

The Thunderbolt port gets upgraded with more bandwidth.

As far as ports are concerned, you get two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, but the Thunderbolt port gets upgraded with more bandwidth so it can even support external GPUs like NVIDIA’s RTX2080.

The pop-up selfie camera is still at the bottom, mounted in the middle of the function row.

Naturally, as it is basically the signature feature on the Matebook X Pro, the pop-up selfie camera makes a reappearance. It’s still at the bottom, mounted in the middle of the function row, and it will still probably give you a really unflattering angle if you use it. However, it also has the added benefit of absolute privacy if you’re very worried about your webcam being hacked.

In Europe, the Huawei Matebook X Pro is priced at €1,599 for the Core i5 variant, and €1,999 for the Core i7 version.