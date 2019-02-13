GrabExpress: Grab’s on-demand delivery service now available in Klang Valley

GrabExpress is now officially available in the Klang Valley. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, February 13 — Grab’s on-demand delivery service, GrabExpress, is now officially available in the Klang Valley. This allows you to send documents, parcels and even gifts with the same convenience as calling a Grab ride.

GrabExpress was first introduced as a beta service in 2018 and it was previously limited to Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur City Centre and KL Sentral. Now, you can use GrabExpress to send items to more locations including Petaling Jaya, Cheras, Sri Petaling, Klang, Rawang and even Putrajaya.

In terms of charges, GrabExpress costs RM1 per KM if the distance is within 20KM and RM2 per KM if its more than 20KM away. The service also supports multi-stop deliveries with up to 5 drop-off locations per booking. This is great for small business owners and according to Grab, there’s also insurance coverage up to RM500 for documents and parcels.

According to Grab’s website, you can send documents, packed food (non-perishable, non-frozen, non-fragile) and items that are packed in boxes or bags. They can’t deliver live animals and items that are considered fragile, dangerous, illegal and perishable. Interestingly, delivery of power banks is not allowed.

As usual, you’ll get to see upfront fares before you place your booking. The Grab app also provides real-time tracking of the package for both sender and recipient.

To place a booking, you can do so with the same Grab app that’s available for both iOS and Android. For first time users, you can get RM5 off for 1 delivery with the promo code “GRABEXPRESS”. This code is limited to the first 1,000 redemptions. You can learn more on their official website. — SoyaCincau