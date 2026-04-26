KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — National women’s squash player S. Sivasangari delivered a magnificent display against Egypt’s Amina Orfi to book her spot in the final of the Grasshopper Cup 2026 in Zurich, Switzerland today.

The world number six and third seed pushed the top seed to her limits in an intense 81-minute battle at Zurich Main Station.

Sivasangari took the first game 11-7 but dropped the next two 5-11, 8-11 before fighting back strongly to seal victory with 11-9, 11-5.

The win marked only her second triumph over the 18-year-old Egyptian in nine meetings between the two players.

The 27-year-old will now aim to go one better than last year after finishing runner-up to Egypt’s Nouran Gohar in the same tournament.

She is set to face Japan’s Satomi Watanabe, the second seed, in the final. — Bernama