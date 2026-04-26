GETAFE (Spain), April 26 — Fermin Lopez and Marcus Rashford’s goals took Barcelona to the brink of the La Liga title with a 2-0 win at Getafe on Saturday.

Later on Atletico Madrid edged Athletic Bilbao 3-2 to build confidence before their Champions League semi-final battle with Arsenal.

Defending Spanish champions Barca moved 11 points clear of second place Real Madrid, who drew at Real Betis on Friday to dent their hopes of finishing the season with a trophy.

Hansi Flick’s side can win their second consecutive Spanish title if they overcome Osasuna next weekend and Real Madrid fail to beat Espanyol.

“It’s not done, we have five more games and we’re only focused on the next one,” Flick told reporters.

“We will celebrate when it’s time, but not now.”

Barcelona were without vital injured wingers Lamine Yamal and Raphinha but still did enough to see off Jose Bordalas’s tricky side, sixth, in the Madrid suburbs.

“We know we’ve got a big advantage (in the title race) but even so, we can’t relax, I know it’s a cliche but it’s the truth,” said Lopez.

Getafe set out to disrupt Barcelona’s rhythm with small fouls and Barca struggled to create many clear opportunities.

They made the breakthrough just before half-time when Pedri played in Lopez, who slotted home.

The midfielder imitated Yamal’s usual “304” celebration in tribute to the injured teenage star.

“The truth is he’s really important for us, it’s a shame that he can’t play any more, but the important thing is that he recovers well and is ready for the World Cup,” added Lopez.

With Getafe needing to come out of their shell to find an equaliser, Barca had more opportunities after the break.

Martin Satriano threatened for the hosts before Rashford, on loan from Manchester United, secured Barcelona’s triumph.

Robert Lewandowski sent the England international charging through on goal and he slipped a low effort past Soria to help Barca put one hand on the trophy.

Barrios hurt as Atletico win

Alexander Sorloth struck twice as Atletico Madrid defeated Athletic to gain some momentum, but Diego Simeone’s side were left sweating on the fitness of midfielder Pablo Barrios, who walked off injured midway through the second half.

Atletico have little to play for in La Liga, sitting fourth and now 10 points clear of Real Betis in fifth.

Their hopes of silverware this season are pinned to European success and a potential first ever Champions League triumph.

Losing energetic midfielder Barrios would be a blow for the Rojiblancos, with the first leg clash against the Premier League leaders approaching on Wednesday at Atletico’s Metropolitano stadium.

The Spaniard had only just returned from a thigh injury after missing both legs of their quarter-final win over Barcelona.

“We all know Pablo is a hugely important player for us... and he’s a friend and it hurts to see him like that,” said Atletico playmaker Alex Baena. “I hope it’s just as minor as possible.”

Before facing Ernesto Valverde’s Athletic Bilbao, Atletico had lost seven of their last eight games, including the Copa del Rey final last weekend.

“It’s good to win again after a negative run,” said Atletico talisman Antoine Griezmann.

“The important thing for us is to win today and go into Wednesday with confidence.

The visiting mid-table Basques took the lead after 23 minutes through Aitor Paredes’s powerful header but Griezmann prodded home early in the second half to level.

Sorloth put Atletico ahead five minutes later after combining well with his former Villarreal team-mate Baena.

However Atletico’s cheer turned to worry when Barrios had to be substituted, after he pulled up hurt while dribbling, before walking off the pitch frustrated, pulling his undershirt up over his head.

Simeone took off his son Giuliano, Griezmann, Marcos Llorente and Koke to preserve them before facing Arsenal, but it was too late for Barrios.

“Life always puts difficulties in front of us, for (Barrios) it’s injuries,” Simeone told DAZN. “He’ll have to take pure learning from it for next season, and what’s left of this one.”

Sorloth extended Atletico’s lead in stoppage time which secured their win, as Gorka Guruzeta grabbed one back at the death.

Atletico celebrated with their fans at the end, trying to soak up the affection and inspiration ahead of the date with Arsenal.

“I really believe in this team, this club, this stadium and I’m sure everything will turn out well,” added Baena. — AFP