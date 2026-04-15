KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Defending champions Malaysia has been drawn with Japan and Singapore in Group A of the premier division for the regu event in 2026 Sepak Takraw World Cup, scheduled to take place at Titiwangsa Stadium here from May 16 to 23.

Powerhouse Thailand, Iran and India are in Group B, Myanmar, Vietnam, China and Indonesia are in Group C, while the Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea and Brunei are in Group D.

For the premier division team regu event, Malaysia is with India and Myanmar in Group B, defending champions Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam are in Group A, South Korea, Singapore and Japan are in Group C, and Indonesia, China and Brunei are in Group D.

National sepak takraw head coach Ahmad Jais Baharun described the draw as balanced, with each group of the team regu possessing its own strengths that will demand a high level of consistency from players.

“If we look at the draw, every group is balanced. But we will focus on one match at time as we need to be more consistent.

“We also want to raise the performance of players, especially since we’re the runners-up in the team regu event,” he said when met after the draw at the Malaysian Sepak Takraw Academy Complex here today.

He also said that India and Myanmar were not to be underestimated as they have shown drastic improvement recently.

“This means we need to be well prepared so we aren’t caught by surprise later,” he added.

For the inaugural quadrant premier division, Malaysia is drawn with India, Singapore and South Korea in Group C.

China, Brunei and Myanmar are in Group A, the Philippines, Taiwan and Iran are in Group B, while Japan, Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand are in Group D. — Bernama