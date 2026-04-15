KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — National professional men’s singles player Lee Zii Jia sees Malaysia as a team that has the potential to spring a surprise at the 2026 Thomas Cup in Horsens, Denmark from April 24 to May 3.

The 28-year-old player, who is a bronze medalist at the 2024 Paris Olympics, said the status gives the national squad a distinct advantage which is seen as having the opportunity to go far if each player plays their respective roles well.

“I mean for me the Malaysian team is definitely a ‘dark horse’. The chance is there but for myself I don’t put my expectation too high. Just trying to do my part mostly as a third single.

“Its important I can (really) play all out, (and also) everyone has an very important role in the team so I think no matter who plays I think just give all out,” he told reporters at the Badminton Academy Malaysia (ABM), last night.

The national squad gathered at ABM yesterday before departing for Herning to conduct a centralised training camp for the prestigious tournament later this month in an effort to chase the championship that was last won in 1992.

“I’m really happy to be selected for the Thomas Cup again especially when my recent performance has not been good. (So) thank you BAM for trusting me,” he said.

Zii Jia had previously struggled with injuries since suffering an ankle problem at the World Tour Finals in December 2024 before returning to action at the Orleans Masters and All England in March last year.

With the ankle injury still not fully healed, he had to rest again before returning to the court at the World Championships in Paris, last August.

In September, he played at the Hong Kong Open before withdrawing in the first round of the China Masters due to a back injury.

Following that, the Kedah-born player decided to take a complete break to focus on recovery.

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SPORTS-BADMINTON (ZII JIA) 3 (LAST) KUALA LUMPUR

Since returning to action starting with the 2026 Malaysia Open in January, Zii Jia has only advanced to the quarter-finals once, namely the 2026 Thailand Masters (January) out of the total six tournaments he participated in this year.

Apart from Zii Jia, the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) announced that three other players will be lined up for the national singles camp, namely Leong Jun Hao, Justin Hoh and Aidil Sholeh Ali Sadikin.

For the men’s doubles event, the national challenge is led by world number two Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, as well as Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun and professional pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani.

The national men’s squad has been drawn in Group B with Japan, England and Finland. — Bernama