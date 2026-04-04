LONDON, April 4 — Enzo Fernandez’s agent Javier Pastore has criticised Chelsea’s decision to ban the midfielder for two games after recent public comments about his future, saying the Argentina international does not understand the punishment.

Fernandez will miss today’s FA Cup quarter-final against Port Vale and next Sunday’s Premier League match at Manchester City.

Last week the World Cup winner said he would “look at his options after the World Cup” and expressed a desire to live in Spain.

“The punishment is completely unfair,” Pastore told the Athletic newspaper.

“There’s no real reason or justification for why he has been banned. Enzo didn’t understand the situation.”

The 25-year-old, who is under contract until 2032 and has captained Chelsea in the absence of injured Reece James, has been linked with Real Madrid, although he denied talks with the Spanish club.

“When the coach told him, he accepted it because he’s a highly professional guy who’s always fully committed, wherever he is, and respects decisions,” Pastore said.

“But we don’t understand the punishment because he doesn’t mention any club or say he wants to leave Chelsea, far from it.” — Reuters