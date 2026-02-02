ISKANDAR PUTERI, Feb 2 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) head coach Xisco Muñoz admitted his team faced an early challenge from Imigresen FC’s deep defensive line in the Super League match at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, Iskandar Puteri, last night.

“The first part of the game was more difficult because they defended very deeply and closed the spaces in the final third.

“After we scored the first and second goals, we had more space and controlled the game,” he said at a post-match press conference.

Despite dominating possession and creating numerous opportunities, Muñoz said his team must improve its finishing.

“We created many chances and we should have scored more goals. We need to be more dangerous in the final third and more efficient in the final actions,” he said.

The Spaniard praised the contributions of all players and welcomed the return of key figures like Héctor Hevel and João Figueiredo, noting their presence has strengthened the squad.

However, he cautioned that they must be managed carefully after long spells out due to injury.

Looking ahead, Muñoz stressed the importance of maintaining focus and intensity as JDT face a congested fixture schedule, with up to eight matches in 28 days, including continental commitments.

“We have many matches in a short period, with long travels and tough opponents. Rotation will be important because it is impossible for players to perform at the same level every three days with travel involved.

“Our target is always three points. When you wear the JDT shirt, the objective is to win and to stay at the top. We must keep our ambition, our power and continue to grow as a team every day,” he said.

Meanwhile, Imigresen FC coach Yusri Che Lah lamented his team’s inability to last the full 90 minutes against JDT, despite a solid first-half defensive effort.

“We knew it would be tough, so the priority was to manage the goal difference. Getting two goals was a small positive,” he said.

He cited fatigue and lapses in concentration against JDT’s relentless attack as decisive factors, admitting the team also missed key chances to change the game’s dynamic.

As newly promoted debutants in the Super League, Yusri insisted his squad must find a way to bounce back quickly. — Bernama