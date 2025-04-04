WASHINGTON, April 4 — A fencer was disqualified from a US women’s foil event for refusing to compete against a transgender opponent in an incident that has gone viral online.

The situation unfolded in the Cherry Blossom tournament at the University of Maryland last Sunday at College Park, Maryland, in suburban Washington.

Stephanie Turner, who competes for the Fencing Academy of Philadelphia, took a knee rather than compete against Redmond Sullivan of Iconic Fencing Club in a pool play match.

Turner, who had fought four prior bouts in the competition, was disqualified under International Fencing Federation rules barring fencers from not competing.

Sullivan finished 24th among 39 entrants in the competition.

“I knew what I had to do because USA Fencing had not been listening to women’s objections” regarding its gender eligibility policy, Turner told Fox News Digital.

USA Fencing’s policy on transgender athletes, created in 2023, allows athletes transitioning from male to female to compete in women’s events only after one year of testosterone suppression treatment, with proof of such therapy required.

Turner also said she expected there would be personal consequences for her decision not to compete against a transgender opponent.

“It will probably, at least for a moment, destroy my life,” she told Fox News. “I don’t think that it’s going to be easy for me from now on going to fencing tournaments. I don’t think it’s going to be easy for me at practice. It’s very hard for me to do this.”

Turner’s actions prompted praise from retired tennis legend Martina Navratilova, who reposted video of the kneel-down on social media.

“This is what happens when female athletes protest!” Navratilova posted on X. “Anyone here still thinks this is fair??? I am fuming... and shame on @USAFencing, shame on you for doing this. How dare you throw women under the gender bullshit bus!!!”

The video was posted by the Independent Council on Women’s Sports and showed Sullivan and Turner talking shortly after she took a knee.

“When I took the knee, I looked at the ref and I said, ‘I’m sorry. I cannot do this. I am a woman and this is a man and this is a women’s tournament and I will not fence this individual,’” Turner told Fox News.

“Redmond didn’t hear me, and he comes up to me, and he thinks that I may be hurt, or he doesn’t understand what’s happening. He asks, ‘Are you OK?’ And I said, ‘I’m sorry. I have much love and respect for you, but I will not fence you.’”

Dialogue ‘important’

In a statement to Fox News, USA Fencing said its non-binary athlete policy “was designed to expand access to the sport of fencing and create inclusive, safe spaces.

“We respect the viewpoints on all sides and encourage our members to continue sharing them with us as the matter evolves. It’s important for the fencing community to engage in this dialogue,” it said.

“But we expect this conversation to be conducted respectfully, whether at our tournaments or in online spaces. The way to progress is by respectful discussion based in evidence.”

USA Fencing told Newsweek that Turner’s disqualification was not “related to any personal statement” but “the direct result of her decision to decline to fence an eligible opponent,” in violation of federation rules that mandate the disqualification.

“We remain committed to inclusivity within our sport while also upholding every requirement dictated by our governing body,” it said, adding that there was an “evolving” conversation on transgender participation in sport.

“USA Fencing will always err on the side of inclusion,” it said.

“We’re committed to amending the policy as more relevant evidence-based research emerges or as policy changes take effect in the wider Olympic and Paralympic movement.” — AFP