LONDON, Jan 14 — The wife of Arsenal forward Kai Havertz has shared screenshots of “shocking” abuse she received on social media, including threats to the couple’s unborn child, after the Gunners’ FA Cup defeat by Manchester United.

Havertz missed a penalty in Arsenal’s shootout loss at the Emirates on Sunday before Sophia Havertz -- who is expecting her first child with the Germany international -- reposted two messages she had received on Instagram.

Arsenal have reported the abuse to the police and are working with a specialist data firm to try to identify the culprits.

“For anyone to think it’s okay to write something like this is so shocking to me. I hope you are so ashamed of yourself,” Sophia Havertz wrote as she shared one of the direct messages to her half a million followers.

Turning to another highly abusive message, she added: “I’m not sure what to even say but please guys, be more respectful. We are better than this.” — AFP