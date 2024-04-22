MADRID, April 22 — World number one Novak Djokovic will not compete at this week’s Madrid Open after being left out of the main draw for the ATP Masters 1000 tournament on Monday.

Reports on Saturday said the Serbian would skip the tournament and continue his preparations for next month’s French Open at the Italian Open in Rome.

Djokovic last played at the Monte Carlo Masters earlier this month, reaching the semi-finals, where he was beaten by Casper Ruud. He has not won a title this season and has played in just four tournaments.

The 24-times Grand Slam champion has won the Madrid Open on three occasions, but has played the tournament just once since winning his last title at the Caja Magica in 2019.

Djokovic was in Madrid on Sunday to watch Real Madrid claim a 3-2 comeback win in a LaLiga clash against rivals Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He is also set to attend the Laureus Awards in the Spanish capital later on Monday, in which he could be crowned Sportsman of the Year. — Reuters

