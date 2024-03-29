MUNICH, March 29 — Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane will be available for Saturday’s home clash against Borussia Dortmund with winger Kingsley Coman also returning, but captain Manuel Neuer remains sidelined.

“Harry trained completely with the team yesterday (Thursday). And every day he has trained more and more since Monday. Everything is fine, he is going to play,” coach Thomas Tuchel told a pre-match press conference on Friday.

The England captain, who has scored 37 goals in all competitions for Bayern already this season, hurt his ankle two weeks ago while in Bundesliga action.

French international winger Coman, 27, returns as a substitute for the “Klassiker” after a two-month injury layoff with left knee ligament damage.

“Kingsley is an important factor for us. He returns to the group,” Tuchel said.

Captain and goalkeeper Neuer, 38, is recovering from an adductor muscle tear he suffered while on international duty with Germany.

For the first time since the spring of 2010, Bayern and Borussia Dortmund face each other without one of the two German football giants occupying top spot in the Bundesliga.

Bayern look set to lose their league title to Bayer Leverkusen, who are 10 points ahead at the top, while Dortmund are fourth, fighting to qualify for next season’s Champions League. — AFP