IPOH, March 24 — Perak FC thrashed Geylang International FC of Singapore 3-0 in a pre-season international friendly at Perak Stadium last night.

Perak FC coach Yusri Che Lah expressed satisfaction with his team’s performance but said there is still room for improvement.

“Our main objective was to test our players, especially new faces, at a higher level. There are three more pre-season friendlies and I want to see how the players click,” he told a post-match press conference.

Perak FC, who finished 11th in the 2023 Super League, took the lead in the seventh minute through Firdaus Saiyadi, before Muhammad Harith Akif widened the gap in the 33rd minute through a penalty kick.

Perak FC’s imported player Adilet Kanyabekov scored with a powerful shot in the 66th minute to wrap up the match for the home team.

Geylang head coach Mohd Noor Ali conceded that they lost to a better team, who showed quality with their relentless attacks. — Bernama

