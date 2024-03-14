JOHOR BARU, March 14 — Johor Darul Ta’zim FC (JDT) will undergo a pre-season training stint in Spain from April 14 to 30, with seven friendly matches lined-up during the two weeks.

“The Southern Tigers will be based at Melia Villaitana Football Center in the Benidorm municipality of Alicante, Spain,” the football club said in a post on X today.

It said following the success of previous pre-season training in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, JDT was looking forward to a fresh challenge in Spain to prepare the Southern Tigers for the 2024-25 season.

Last year, JDT completed the season with a quadruple for the second consecutive year.

The team also won the Malaysia Super League for 10 consecutive years since 2014. — Bernama

