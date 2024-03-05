PARIS, March 5 — This year’s Hopman Cup in France has been postponed because of the Paris Olympics Games this summer, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) announced Tuesday.

The mixed team tournament, which includes women’s singles, men’s singles and mixed doubles, had been due to take place in Nice in July.

“With both the Hopman Cup and Olympic Games due to take place in France this year, hitting pause on the Hopman Cup until 2025 is a sensible decision,” said ITF president David Haggerty.

“The players who had committed to this year’s event have been informed and we look forward to seeing them in the Cote d’Azur next year.”

The event is being hosted in Nice until 2027 as part of a five-year agreement.

Six teams had been due to compete in the 2024 edition, with the competition set to expand to eight teams from 2025 onwards. — AFP

