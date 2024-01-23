BRIGHTON, Jan 23 — Brighton were blunt in attack as the Seagulls were lucky to escape with a 0-0 draw at home to Wolves yesterday that did little for either side’s ambitions of European football next season.

Wolves enjoyed the better of the chances despite enjoying just 28 per cent possession but Pedro Neto and Matheus Cunha failed to find the finish.

A share of the spoils leaves seventh-placed Brighton still three points ahead of their opponents, who remain in 11th.

Brighton kept their first clean sheet in the Premier League since May on their last outing against West Ham, that also ended in a 0-0 stalemate.

Roberto De Zerbi’s men were again guilty of a lack of creativity despite dominating the ball.

Brighton’s best opening came from a first-half corner when Facundo Buonanotte’s diving header was cleared off the line by Tommy Doyle.

Neto flashed an effort inches wide as Wolves showed flashes of their threat on the counter-attack before half-time.

But after the interval, the speed of Gary O’Neil’s men on the break was too much for the Brighton defence to handle.

Cunha should have broken the deadlock inside 60 seconds of the second half as his initial effort was saved by Jason Steele before the Brazilian blazed a glorious chance on the rebound over.

The closest Brighton came in the second period was via a Wolves foot as Max Kilman turned a dangerous low cross onto his own post.

At the other end, Steele was the busier goalkeeper as he just did enough to deny Neto at his near post.

But Steele was caught in no man’s land as he came rushing from his goal 11 minutes from time.

Cunha should have had an easy task to round the goalkeeper and slot into an empty net but took a heavy touch which forced him too wide to find the target.

Mario Lemina’s drive was then parried by Steele as Brighton held on to stretch their unbeaten home record in the Premier League to a club record nine games. — AFP