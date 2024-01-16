LONDON, Jan 16 — Tottenham defender Radu Dragusin says “the sky is the limit” after he snubbed Bayern Munich in favour of a move to the Premier League.

Ange Postecoglou’s side won the race to sign the Romania international from Genoa last week despite strong interest from Bundesliga champions Bayern.

Dragusin agreed a six-and-a-half-year contract as he moved to north London for a fee of around £25 million (RM148 million).

Asked if it was correct he had spurned Bayern, the 21-year-old said: “Yes, that is right.

“I chose Tottenham because I felt it was the right step for me and I had a really good conversation with the coach.

“I saw that they wanted me from a long time ago, like one month before the transfer window, so I thought this is the right choice for me.

“I really believe in this team and that it is a good environment for me to continue my career and to progress in this incredible stadium and team-mates.”

Dragusin said it was an “incredible feeling” to make his debut as a substitute in Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw at Manchester United and believes exciting things are happening for his new club.

Tottenham sit fifth in the table after a strong start to Postecoglou’s first season in charge.

“My dream was to play in the Premier League, so that was part of it,” Dragusin said.

“I think the team here, the guys here, are on a good trajectory. I felt joining them can help me a lot.

“The sky is the limit. We hope we will be as high as possible in the league and we can then see from there.”

Dragusin said he likes “the physicality, intensity, speed and aggression” of the Premier League and is proud to be the fourth Romanian to represent Tottenham.

“I have believed in myself since the beginning and I wanted to play football,” he said.

“I understand there are a lot of sacrifices to be made and a lot of days I will be on my own training, developing, but this is my dream and I won’t stop until I reach the highest level possible in my career.” — AFP