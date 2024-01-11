DOHA, Jan 11 — Malaysia have no choice but to secure a victory to brighten the chances of making history by advancing to the Round of 16 when facing Jordan in the first match of Group E in the 2023 Asian Cup campaign at Al Janoub Stadium here on Monday (Tuesday, January 16 Malaysian time).

Harimau Malaya’s first choice goalkeeper, Ahmad Syihan Hazmi Mohamed said that collecting three points against the team nicknamed The Chivalrous Ones is crucial and capable of reducing the pressure before facing Bahrain and two-time champions South Korea.

“In the first match, we have to win, we have to collect points... why do we have to win against Jordan? Because we have to take this opportunity to move on to the next stage, we don’t want to stay in the same place,” he said when approached by the Malaysian media at the team’s accommodation hotel here Thursday.

Commenting further, the first choice goalkeeper for Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), said that the team’s motivation is at its best ahead of the clash with Jordan after successfully drawing 2-2 against Syria in a warm-up match here on Tuesday.

He said that during the Syria match, all players given the opportunity to play showed high commitment in executing all the plans of coach Kim Pan Gon.

“All the players gave their best, and everyone is mentally and physically set for the first match,” said the 28-year-old player.

Malaysia are not expected to have an easy path in the mission to hunt for victory, as the record of the last five meetings since 1988 favours Jordan. The last encounter between the two teams saw Jordan win 4-0 in an international friendly match in 2021.

However, based on current performances, Pan Gon’s charges have the opportunity to create a surprise after not losing in the last three matches, while Jordan recorded one win and two losses, including a 6-1 defeat to Japan in a warm-up match here last Tuesday.

For the record, Jordan, led by Moroccan coach Hussein Ammouta, are ranked 87th in the world while Malaysia are in 130th position.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Syihan expressed his gratitude after receiving a lot of support and words of encouragement from former national team goalkeepers, including his teammate at JDT, Mohd Farizal Marlias, and Selangor FC goalkeeper Muhammad Khairulazhan Mohd Khalid.

“Many goalkeepers in Malaysia provide encouragement to us (three goalkeepers) here. They give support and share their experience playing on the international stage. As goalkeepers, we need to take the experience of others because from there, we can progress,” he said.

In addition to Ahmad Syihan, Pan Gon also listed two other goalkeepers, Muhammad Azri Ghani from Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC and Sikh Izhan Nazrel Sikh Azman, who is a goalkeeper for Selangor FC loaned to Negeri Sembilan FC last season. — Bernama