KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — National defender Junior Eldstal believes that the Harimau Malaya are in Doha for the 2023 Asian Cup Finals with a clear objective: they are not there just to make up the numbers but “to achieve something extraordinary”.

Despite expecting a torrid time in the group stage, the 33-year-old emphasised that the team, under the guidance of national head coach Kim Pan Gon, have faith in their capabilities.

The Dewa United FC player believes that they will come up with different strategies and give 100 per cent in training so that they can deliver the goods in all the matches.

“We know that we are in a tough group, more so with the presence of Jordan and Bahrain, whose players are physically stronger and faster but we have our game plan,” he said in an audio clip shared by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) today.

Advertisement

Eldstal is also thankful to be part of the team, saying it has been a long time since Malaysia qualified for the Asian Cup.

“It’s such an honour to be part of the team because it’s been a long time that (Malaysia) has not qualified (for the Asian Cup). We need to stay focused, enjoy the moment and make the nation proud,” he added.

Eldstal also dismissed the notion that Malaysia would struggle to play in the cold weather, saying that several naturalised or mixed-blood players in the team have experienced playing in such conditions.

Advertisement

Malaysia, who ended their 42-year wait to qualify for the Asian Cup on merit, will begin their Group E campaign against Jordan on Jan 15, followed by Bahrain on Jan 20 and two-time champions South Korea on Jan 25.

Only the champions and runners-up of each group along with the four best third-placed teams will qualify for the round of 16 in Doha.

This marks Malaysia’s fourth appearance in the Asian Cup after qualifying on merit in 1976 in Iran, 1980 in Kuwait, and as co-hosts in 2007 but have never advanced into the last 16 of the Asian Cup.

Pan Gon’s team, who arrived in Doha on Monday (January 1), are scheduled to face Syria in a friendly on Jan 8 as a warmup for the tournament proper. — Bernama