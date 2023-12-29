Advertisement

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 ― The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) have made three international tournaments involving the Harimau Malaya and Under-23 squads their main focus next year.

FAM president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin said the Harimau Malaya team, under the guidance of South Korean coach Kim Pan Gon, have two crucial tournaments, namely the 2023 Asian Cup Finals in Doha, Qatar next month and the 2026 World Cup/2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers.

Of the two tournaments, he said the World Cup/Asian Cup Qualifiers would be the most important as Malaysia's target is to make the third qualifying round for the first time, thus confirming their place in the 2027 Asian Cup and being a step closer to achieving the dream of all Malaysians - play in the World Cup.

"Most important is the 2026 World Cup/2027 Asian Cup qualifiers... we must qualify on merit for Saudi Arabia (the host of the 2027 Asian Cup Finals). I told Pan Gon that the team must qualify as early as possible... not wait until the last minute,” Hamidin said recently.

Malaysia currently lead Group D of the 2026 World Cup/2027 Asian Cup with six points after two slim wins, 4-3 against Kyrgyzstan at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil here and 1-0 against Taiwan in Taipei last month.

Malaysia will continue their group fixtures by taking on favourites Oman twice next March, in Muscat on March 21 and at home on March 26, before taking on Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek (June 6) and finally at home against Taiwan (June 11).

According to the competition format, the top two teams in the group will qualify for the third round of the World Cup qualifiers and qualify for the Asian Cup.

Meanwhile, Hamidin said the national Under-23 team, under coach Juan Torres Garrido, will be competing in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Under-23 Asian Cup in Doha, Qatar next April, which offers three slots for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"We know it's not easy to qualify for the Olympics, only three teams can go through and South Korea and Japan are the favourites based on current statistics,” said Hamidin.

Aware of the huge task awaiting them in all three tournaments, Hamidin said FAM will give maximum support to both teams and, if financially feasible, send the national Under-23 squad overseas for exposure.

He added that FAM would also focus on the 2024 Asean Football Federation (AFF) Championship, which is slated to be held at the end of the year, and on efforts to further strengthen futsal, the national women's football team and its other programmes. ― Bernama