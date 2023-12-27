ISTANBUL, Dec 27 — Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice Tuesday in the Saudi Super League to become the leading scorer in 2023 with 53 goals.

“Al Nassr Captain, Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the world’s top scorer in 2023 after reaching his 53rd goal against Ittihad today.

“He surpassed Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane, who scored 52 goals each,” the team wrote on X, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

Bayern Munich’s Kane and Paris Saint-Germain’s Mbappe both have 52 goals, while Erling Haaland, who plays for Manchester City, has 50 goals.

But Norwegian striker Haaland is likely to make two Premier League appearances in the remainder of the year as Manchester City are scheduled to face Everton on Wednesday and Sheffield United on December 30. — Bernama/Anadolu

