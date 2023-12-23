MILAN, Dec 23 ― Dusan Vlahovic fired Juventus to within one point of Serie A leaders Inter Milan with the decisive strike in today’s 2-1 win at Frosinone.

Serbia forward Vlahovic headed home the winner with nine minutes remaining at the Stadio Benito Stirpe after Jaime Baez had equalised for the hosts following Kenan Yildiz's opener early in his first start for Juventus.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side now await the result of Inter’s home clash with Lecce later on Saturday, which Inter have to face without injured star striker Lautaro Martinez and Italy left-back Federico Dimarco.

Vlahovic, who has had a tricky season, is now on six league goals and was unlucky to end the match without a brace when his precision 89th-minute strike was ruled out for offside.

Teen starlet Yildiz become Juve’s youngest ever foreign Serie A goalscorer with his stunning near-post finish, which came after he weaved his way past three defenders.



Germany-born Yildiz, 18, is a reported target for Arsenal and Liverpool.

The one negative note for Juve was Alex Sandro and Manuel Locatelli both suffering injuries.

Alex Sandro had to leave the field midway through the first half with cramp, the Brazilian defender already having missed most of the season with a hamstring injury.

It was Frosinone’s first defeat at home since they lost to Napoli in the first week of the season. They hammered the Italian champions 4-0 in the Italian Cup in midweek.

Eusebio Di Francesco’s side are 14th on 19 points, seven points above the relegation zone. ― AFP