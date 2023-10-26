LONDON, Oct 26 — Birmingham boss Wayne Rooney suffered the indignity of hearing his side booed off following a 2-0 loss against Hull in his first home game in charge on Wednesday.

Rooney was hired to mastermind a promotion push after replacing the sacked John Eustace, but the former Manchester United and England star has lost his first two matches with the Blues.

Liam Delap’s 12th-minute goal and a superb solo effort from Jaden Philogene made it a miserable St Andrew’s debut for Rooney against his former Derby assistant Liam Rosenior, who is now in charge of Hull.

Birmingham’s players were jeered at half-time and there was also abuse directed at Rooney from a minority of fans unhappy with his appointment before louder boos at full-time.

Rooney had emerged from a pyrotechnic display and blue and white smoke to warm applause on his way to the dugout before kick-off.

But the mood soon turned sour to emphasise the size of the task facing Rooney, whose team are currently 12th in the second tier.

Second-placed Ipswich kept the pressure on leaders Leicester with a 1-0 win at Bristol City.

Nathan Broadhead’s first-half goal earned Kieran McKenna’s side a 10th victory in 12 league games as they played their first fixture since October 7.

Patrick Bamford missed a penalty before Pascal Struijk scored an own goal as Leeds’ three-match winning run was halted by a 1-0 defeat at Stoke.

Struijk’s 80th-minute own goal came five minutes after Bamford blazed over the crossbar from 12 yards.

Leeds remained third after Preston and Southampton drew 2-2 at Deepdale.

Kyle Walker-Peters gave Southampton a 33rd-minute lead before Milutin Osmajic equalised and Brad Potts struck to put Preston ahead.

Ched Evans’ own goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time extended Preston’s winless run to six games.

Bottom of the table Sheffield Wednesday’s winless start to the season continued as they lost 3-0 at Plymouth.

Rotherham recorded just their second win of the campaign as goals from Lee Peltier and Oliver Rathbone clinched a 2-0 success against Coventry. — AFP