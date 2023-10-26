PARIS, Oct 26 — The Ligue 1 match between Montpellier and Clermont, which was abandoned earlier this month after a firecracker was thrown at visiting goalkeeper Mory Diaw, will be replayed, the French league (LFP) announced on Wednesday.

Montpellier, who led the original game 4-2 when it was halted in injury time, have also been handed a one-point deduction.

A firecracker landed next to the feet of Clermont goalkeeper Diaw and exploded with a loud bang, just as the match on October 8 was entering stoppage time.

A clearly stunned Diaw went down and needed treatment before being stretchered off, and the game was stopped before being abandoned following a crisis meeting.

A police spokesman later told AFP that the suspected perpetrator had been arrested.

Diaw was able to return to Clermont with his teammates and played in their 2-1 win at Lyon last weekend. — AFP