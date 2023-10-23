KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — The taste of winning the Denmark Open 2023, as their maiden World Tour title, is definitely sweet and it has only whetted the appetite of the top national men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik for more momentous glories.

Aaron said they never stopped believing, despite having experienced numerous setbacks, including being the second best for six times, prior to stepping on the highest podium of a World Tour finals since 2017.

“We are happy to win a World Tour title because we have waited for so long and did not give up.

“Our long partnership has finally clinched a World Tour title. Of course, we look forward to winning more titles,” he told Bernama when contacted.

Last night, the fifth seeds were crowned as the Denmark Open 2023 champion by seeing off sixth seeds Muhammad Shohibul Fikri-Bagas Maulana of Indonesia, 21-13, 21-17, in the final held in Jyske Bank Arena.

Since they started partnering six years ago, the world number four pair’s notable successes were Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games bronze followed by securing Malaysia’s first ever World Championships title last year.

Meanwhile, Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM) coaching director Rexy Mainaky was very pleased that Aaron-Wooi Yik managed to bounce back after they exited early from the Arctic Open 2023 in Vantaa, Finland, a week before Denmark Open 2023.

Aaron-Wooi Yik went down to compatriots, Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun, 11-21, 18-21, in the opening round of the Arctic Open 2023.

Rexy also believed that yesterday’s victory would surely boost his charges’ confidence to bag more titles in the near future.

Aaron-Wooi Yik are scheduled to return to the court in French Open 2023 which will be held in Rennes from tomorrow until October 29. — Bernama