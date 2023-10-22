SEOUL, Oct 22 — Australia’s Minjee Lee won her 10th career LPGA title in South Korea today, clinching a first victory in her parents’ homeland.

Lee, born in Perth to Korean parents, defeated American Alison Lee in the playoff to win the BMW Ladies Championship on the Seowon Valley Country Club course in Paju.

The 27-year-old had led by two shots with two holes to play, but Alison Lee pulled even with birdies at the 17th and 18th.

The game headed to a playoff after Minjee Lee managed pars on the final two holes.

Back at the 18th for the first playoff hole, Alison Lee missed her attempt and the Australian sank her birdie putt to take home US$330,000.

Today’s win was her second this season, following victory at the Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G, where she defeated England’s Charley Hull in a two-hole playoff.

The South Korea tournament marked the second of four in the LPGA Tour’s Asian swing, following the Shanghai event last week.

The tour moves to Malaysia and Japan over the next two weeks. — AFP