ROME, Oct 20 — Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis on Thursday denied thinking about sacking coach Rudi Garcia during the international break.

Luciano Spalletti guided Napoli to their first Serie A title in 33 years last season, but the club have made a slow start to their championship defence under Garcia.

Two home league defeats have left them in fifth, seven points behind leaders AC Milan, ahead of this weekend’s matches.

De Laurentiis said: “After the loss to Fiorentina....I looked Garcia in the eye and told him ‘Continue as you are doing and don’t worry’.”

Advertisement

He added: “Everyone makes mistakes, I hope they won’t be repeated...In that case, he will have our support.”

De Laurentiis played down his meeting with former Tottenham boss Antonio Conte during the international break, saying it had nothing to do with replacing Garcia.

“Since we bumped into each other on holiday in the Maldives a few years ago we have remained in contact.

Advertisement

“As for all the rest, it’s just gossip, aimed at weakening who is in charge now and that annoys me.” — AFP