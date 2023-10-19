KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — The country’s number one men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik marched into the quarterfinals of the Denmark Open after edging Indonesia’s three-time World Champions Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan in Odense, Denmark today.

The Malaysian pair however, had to dig deep into their reserves and go the full distance to ensure their path to the quarterfinals since the Indonesian pair clinched the first set 21-16.

Aaron-Wooi Yik came back strongly to take the second set 21-5 and maintained the momentum to walk out with a 21-15 victory in the deciding set, in a match that lasted 41 minutes.

The Malaysian pair, winners of the 2022 World Championships, will face China’s dark horses Hi Ji Ting-Ren Xiang Yu, ranked world number 16, who upset home favourites Rasmus Kjaer-Frederik Sogaard 21-15, 21-5.

In the mixed doubles competition, Chen Tan Jie-Toh Ee Wei were shown the exit by Thailand’s Dechapol Puavanakroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai from Thailand 15-21, 12-21.

Meanwhile, the women’s doubles pair Vivian Hoo-Lim Chiew Sien also suffered a similar fate after going down to Hong Kong pair Yeung Nga Ting-Yeung Pui Lam 15-21, 21-17, 20-22 in three sets. — Bernama

