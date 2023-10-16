OSLO, Oct 16 — Spain secured a place at Euro 2024 after Gavi’s second-half goal was enough to beat Norway 1-0 away yesterday and they will be joined by their Group A rivals Scotland and Turkiye from Group D following an eventful night in qualifying.

Spain and the Scots both secured spots in the top two with 15 points from six games, with Norway third on 10 points having played a game more, while Turkiye thrashed Latvia 4-0 to make sure they will finish among the qualifying places.

On a chilly night in Oslo, Spain dominated possession but struggled to break down a resolute home defence, and it looked like VAR might prevent them from booking their Euro berth when Alvaro Morata had a first-half goal ruled out for offside.

The Spain striker was the centre of attention again when Gavi fired home four minutes after the break and another VAR offside check ensued, but this time he was in the clear and the goal was allowed to stand.

Norway set up to hit Spain on the break but they struggled to create much in attack as the visitors cruised into the finals with two games to spare.

A brilliant volley from Yunus Akgun just before the hour set Turkiye on course for a comprehensive win against Latvia that ensured they will take their place at next year’s finals.

The visitors tried valiantly to equalise but instead they collapsed, with two late goals from Cenk Tosun and one from Kerem Akturkoglu sealing Turkiye’s participation in Germany.

They top their group with 16 points, six points ahead of Wales and Croatia after the Welsh beat the Croats 2-1 in Cardiff to keep their qualifying hopes alive. — Reuters