KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — Selangor squash player Tay Jun Qian and Sabah’s Doyce Lee Yee emerged as boys’ and girls’ Under-19 champions at the 2023 National Junior Circuit Grand Finals in Seremban today.

The boys’ final match at the S2 Sports Complex Squash Court saw Jun Qian, as the top seed, take 29 minutes to defeat Hashvind Kugan of Kuala Lumpur 11-8, 11-9, 12-10.

According to a statement issued by the Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia (SRAM), Jun Qian was pleased with the outcome because all his plans for the final hurdle swung to perfection.

Meanwhile, Doyce, who was behind at the beginning of the five-setter, soared back with a fighting spirit to defeat Whitney Isabelle Wilson of Penang 5-11, 9-11, 11-8, 11-5, 11-9 in 37 minutes.

Advertisement

Doyce hopes her success has primed her to face high-level tournaments including those organised by the Professional Squash Association (PSA) hereafter.

Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir presented medals to the winners in a prize ceremony as Patron of the Negeri Sembilan Squash Association. — Bernama

Advertisement