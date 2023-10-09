PARIS, Oct 9 — Chelsea defenders Malo Gusto and Axel Disasi were called up by France coach Didier Deschamps on Monday after injuries to Jules Kounde and Dayot Upamecano.

France play the Netherlands in Euro 2024 qualifying on Friday before taking on Scotland in a friendly the following Tuesday.

Kounde suffered a knee injury in Barcelona’s 2-2 draw on Sunday at Granada in La Liga, while Bayern Munich’s Upamecano has a hamstring problem.

The 20-year-old Gusto, who joined Chelsea in January from Lyon, is yet to make his senior international debut.

Disasi, a close-season signing from Monaco, has made four appearances for France. — AFP